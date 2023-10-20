Bank of Stockton Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

