Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $38.40. Bank OZK shares last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 275,196 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.