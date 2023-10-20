Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($3.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($2.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.25 ($2.90).

Barclays Trading Down 2.5 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.81) on Monday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.29, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 2,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 65,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £106,010.31 ($129,486.15). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

