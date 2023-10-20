Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BTE opened at C$6.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$598.76 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.0783939 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

