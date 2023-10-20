BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 313 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.