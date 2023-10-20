BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

