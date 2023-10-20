BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.49 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.57 and a 200 day moving average of $329.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.