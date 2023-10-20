BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 13,637.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,055,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.