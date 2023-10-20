BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $195.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $134.81 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.