BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $263.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.77 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

