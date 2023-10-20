BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

MET stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.