BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

