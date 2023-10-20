Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after buying an additional 541,421 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

