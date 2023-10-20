Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.8%.

Shares of BSM opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

