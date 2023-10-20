BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 33.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in BlackRock by 206.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,541,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK opened at $623.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $570.94 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.61.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

