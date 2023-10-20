Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

