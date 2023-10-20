bleuacacia (BLEU) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 685 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare bleuacacia to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for bleuacacia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|bleuacacia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|bleuacacia Competitors
|110
|548
|846
|14
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 107.52%. Given bleuacacia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|bleuacacia
|N/A
|$2.51 million
|45.65
|bleuacacia Competitors
|$1.30 billion
|$32.23 million
|47.64
bleuacacia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|bleuacacia
|N/A
|-74.61%
|3.47%
|bleuacacia Competitors
|-51.21%
|-64.60%
|-3.21%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
bleuacacia competitors beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About bleuacacia
bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
