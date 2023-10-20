Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

