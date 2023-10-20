BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.41.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$29.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.47. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.8671141 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

