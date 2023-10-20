BMO Capital Markets Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$4.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.58.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 55.17% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The firm had revenue of C$282.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5637319 earnings per share for the current year.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
