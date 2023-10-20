BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 61.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 48,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

