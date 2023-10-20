Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,471 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

