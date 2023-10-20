Brighton Jones LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 434,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,412,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $32.16 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

