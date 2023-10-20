Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $42.02 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

