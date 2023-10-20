Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.