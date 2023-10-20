Brighton Jones LLC Invests $353,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.4 %

HAS opened at $56.62 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.