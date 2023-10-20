Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.5% during the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $587.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.33 and its 200-day moving average is $665.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $428.78 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

