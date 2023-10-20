Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 139 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $898.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $930.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $926.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $727.43 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.88.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

