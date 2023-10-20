Brokers Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FE. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

