Brokers Issue Forecasts for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $42.54 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 22.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

