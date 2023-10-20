Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42. Nucor has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after buying an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

