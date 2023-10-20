Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,129,000. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.