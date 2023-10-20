Brown Advisory Inc. Has $21.73 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 223,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. Stephens began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

