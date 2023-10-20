Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,905 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.69% of WideOpenWest worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 650.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOW. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other WideOpenWest news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

