Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,526 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $33,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $82.30 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

