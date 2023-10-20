Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,258 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.01 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

