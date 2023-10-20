Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 18,794 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,794 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

