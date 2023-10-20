Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 228,844 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228,844 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.