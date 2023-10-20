Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 48,618 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,618 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Cencora worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank boosted its holdings in Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $189.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.90. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $194.79.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

