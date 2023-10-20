Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Iridium Communications worth $31,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.18 and a beta of 1.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -346.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.