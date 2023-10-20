Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of HEICO worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $147.59 and a 52-week high of $182.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

