Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of REX American Resources worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 550,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

