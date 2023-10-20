Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of BRO opened at $68.25 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 233.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

