Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of BRO opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

