Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

