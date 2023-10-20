Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

