Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$137.05 million for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 38.94% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.9283066 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.