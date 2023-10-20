CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

