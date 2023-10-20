Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Lowered by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile



Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

