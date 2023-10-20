Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.5% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

